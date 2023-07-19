The video shows Orruk Kruleboyz through some game sequences , showing its units and unique characteristics. Surely the vision is recommended for those who want to know them better.

Frontier Developments has released a new trailer Of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruins dedicated to one of the playable factions: Orruk Kruleboyz . Made up of brutal and ruthless warriors, this team is particularly strong in melee battles, relying on a large number of troops. Let’s see the video:

Orruk Kruleboyz

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is coming

The video also allows you to see how the competitive multiplayer of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, based on 1v1 and 2v2 matches. The goal is to dominate the battlefield by conquering points of power, learning about the strengths and weaknesses of your own faction.

The Orruk Kruleboyz are just one of four playable factions in Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin. The development team has promised that the other factions. For more details, read our test of the game.

Meanwhile, we remind you that Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. The PC version will be released on Steam and the Epic Games Store.