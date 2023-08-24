On the occasion of the Future Games Show 2023, Frontier Developments has released a new trailer Of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruins, highly anticipated real-time strategy set in the world of Warhammer. Let’s see it:

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is in development for PC and consoles. It will be released on November 17, 2023, but will be playable in Early Access by those who pre-order it. It will guarantee players a rich single player campaign and different online modes, so as to try to satisfy all tastes.

In the online mode you will be able to play as different factions, all with their own unique characteristics that will make them interesting on the battlefield.

If you want to know more about the game, read our tried and tested Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin.