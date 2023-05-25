Frontier Developments announced Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruinsa real-time strategy for PS5, Xbox Series and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store. At the moment, a precise release date has not yet been indicated, but on the other hand, a beta with free registration for all platforms, which will allow you to try the game firsthand. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can view in the player below.

Set in Games Workshop’s Age of Sigmar universe, players will lead four factions in a single-player campaign, featuring an intense narrative that explores the themes of war and survival written by Gavin Thorpe, the author of Black Library. There is obviously no shortage of 1v1 and 2v2 multiplayer modes. In this regard, it is worth noting that the game supports cross-play between different platforms.

Unfortunately, the movie does not offer gameplay sequences capable of giving us a precise idea of ​​​​the dynamics of the game, but on the other hand we won’t have to wait long to find out more. TO June in fact, a new presentation is planned in which the gameplay will be shown for the first time.

In the meantime, if you are interested you can register your interest in the open beta on the Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin official website a this address. At the moment, even this testing phase does not have a precise date, which will be communicated by Frontiers Developments later.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin was just one of many announcements at the Warhammer Skulls Showcase during which various upcoming products for the Warhammer world from Games Workshop and its partners were unveiled