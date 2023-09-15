Frontier Developments has released a new trailer Of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruinaimed at doing the complete overview of what the contents of the game will be.
We are therefore talking about film campaign in single player, in which the missions will be interspersed with narrative sequences, the Eternal Conquest mode, with dozens of battles to select from a dynamic map, the multiplayer mode, which will allow you to challenge other human beings online, and the map editor, which will allow you to create customized battlefields.
Of course the video also shows extensive game sequenceswhich will make those who are waiting for it and want to see it in action again happy.
A world at war
For the rest we remind you that Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin will come out on November 17, 2023. It is in development for PC and consoles. Those who pre-order it will be able to play it in early access.
If you want to know more about the game, read our review of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin.
