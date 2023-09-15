Frontier Developments has released a new trailer Of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruinaimed at doing the complete overview of what the contents of the game will be.

We are therefore talking about film campaign in single player, in which the missions will be interspersed with narrative sequences, the Eternal Conquest mode, with dozens of battles to select from a dynamic map, the multiplayer mode, which will allow you to challenge other human beings online, and the map editor, which will allow you to create customized battlefields.

Of course the video also shows extensive game sequenceswhich will make those who are waiting for it and want to see it in action again happy.