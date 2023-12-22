For quite some time there has been talk of a proposal to bring the game of warhammer 40k to the world of cinema or series, talks that had taken place between Amazon and the owners of the franchise, something that had not reached an agreement that could excite fans. However, things have changed very recently, and that boils down to having the live action interpretation of the franchise and as had already been rumored, Henry Cavill is confirmed to be part of the project.

Through its official website, Games Workshophas mentioned that the deal with amazon It has finally been closed to have this narrative on millions of screens in the world, implying that now comes the serious part of the matter, that is precisely making the first sketches and also the script. Added to that is the question of what will be the first story of that universe that will be adapted, and how they are going to put the universe itself. Cavill within them.

Here is the statement:

In December last year we announced that Games Workshop and Amazon Studios had signed an agreement in principle to work together to bring the Warhammer 40,000 universe to screens, big and small. Well, today we have an update we've all been waiting to hear. We have now signed the full agreement and the next stage can begin! Now comes the fun part: working on all the creative details with our partners and writing the first script and putting it into production. Which Warhammer 40,000 stories should we tell first? Should we start with a movie or a TV show? Both?! All we can tell you now is that an elite group of screenwriters, each with their own particular passion for Warhammer, are being assembled to help bring the setting and characters you love to the screen. This illustrious group will be championed by Henry Cavill, who is set to take his place as executive producer, lending his pen, sword and/or spear to the project. Film and television production is a mammoth task. It's not unusual for projects to take two to three years from this point before something hits the screen. Still, everything is working fine and you can bet we'll bring you the latest updates and interesting bits as soon as we can.

As could be read in the statement, for now it is not clear if a movie or series related to warhammer 40k, so it will take us a while to see what will happen with the project in the future, perhaps until the end of 2024 we will have the specific idea or the first trailer. The same way, Cavill He will contribute certain ideas to this content, since as he is a fan of the franchise, he will also serve as a producer.

Via: Warhammer Community

Editor's note: It is a fact that now adaptations of books and video games are taking a significant rise to replace superheroes. The only thing that is scary is the fact that once again it is going to be a fashion that is exploited until it disappears permanently.