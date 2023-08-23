Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II it will arrive this winter, but thanks to the publisher we have got our hands on the version that will be shown at Gamescom of this year, inaugurated last night with the canonical opening show Opening Night Live. No more bullshit, it’s time to put on your armor Space Hulk and face hordes of Tyranids!

In the fray, right away

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II immediately puts us in the center of the action, throwing us into a battle between humans and Tyranids. As Lieutenant Titus we are in command of a little one squadron Of Space Hulk (for the less accustomed to the genre, these are humans dressed in very heavy armor, in Iron Man’s Hulkbuster style) formed by three elements, including player. The two Space Marines flanking us are controlled by the AI, and it is immediately understood that those will be replaced by players once the doors to the session are opened multiplayer.

The whole story of the game is playable with one or two friends in short, and this is a great strength of the title. On the battlefield we have a main firearm with “counted” bullets, so you need to manage your resources in the best possible way, although during the adventure I have personally noticed several refreshment points, ammunition, and more: in some areas scattered around the map e sometimes hidden you can find ammo boxes, new firearms and edged weapons.

Yes, because in Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II body to body It will be a fundamental element: basic in the field we will have a sort of huge knife as a melee weapon, but as soon as we come to one of weapon points we will find a sword-saw, a sort of giant serrated knife with a chain blade on the edge, very useful for quartering the largest Tyranids. In addition to the sword-saw we will also find the equivalent of a shotgun, very strong at short range, while at a distance it inflicts almost no damage.

In the melee, I was assaulted by hordes of small Tyranids, easy to kill and who are overwhelmed by the crossfire of my companions, while I I’ve dealt with bigger enemies – slightly taller than my character – in fights where I could damage them with firearms (don’t worry if you run out of ammunition you will have a six-shot pistol with you with unlimited bullets). But what really matters is the counterattackthat is one parade in perfect time That stuns the Tyranid on the turn and allows a quick time events in which the hero will slay the enemy in the most brutal and disparate way possible.

After performing a quick time event rend, enemies around they will flee in fear and it will be even easier to hit them. As secondary weapons we have short-range grenades, and for survival gods are often found around medical kits which, in case of death, can be used by our party mates to revive us. In our case, the two AI-controlled Space Marines have helped me out on more than one occasionbecause although it is possible to set a level of difficulty of your choice from the simplest to the most complex, the average level is calibrated upwards.

Spectacular massacre

Without any doubt, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II is a spectacular game: I carried out my test on a high-end PC, and although a whole series of settings and optimizations are objectively missing, I managed to obtain Rock solid 60fps at 2K resolution on this demo, while hundreds of elements move on the screen – and everywhere – from enemies swarming towards allied bastions, to laser weapons shooting wildly, but also mud sticking to armor, e spaceships that enter the atmosphere and drop bombs from above: in short, the spectacularization of the Warhammer 40K world is assured.

The gameplay is solidalthough in this first playable demo I was confronted with an open battlefield and a jungle (beautiful for screen rendering), the game is not an open world or similar, so get this concept out of your head. These are corridors, in which to go “trivially” from point A to point C passing through B, and find hidden places around the map where you can find weapons and supplies of the case … obviously massacring every enemy you meet.

It’s possible empower our hero with different upgrades, both of weapons and of one’s skills, but in this demo not everything was accessible (rightly so). It feels like Space Marine II was meant to be played with the controller. Of course, it is also very playable with keyboard and mouse, but the title requires a quick and precise control system of a certain type, which the controller offers in a more congenial way. Appointment later with the review of the title, but for now, we are extremely satisfied with what has been shown to us.