We are just athe days of the launch of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine IIand more information about this title was recently shared. Specifically, The developers have revealed the performance that this installment will have on consolesand we have good news for all players.

To begin with, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II will have two visual options on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The first of these is called quality mode, and will give us the opportunity to enjoy the adventure at 4K and 30fps. The second option is known as performance mode, which allows us to play at 1080p and 60fps.

Along with this, it has been confirmed that Xbox Series S users will only have access to one visual mode, which allows us to enjoy this release at 1440p at 30fps. This shouldn’t be a big surprise, since this is the standard we find on this hardware. We remind you that Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II It will be available on September 9th. In related topics, an early version of the Warhammer 40K: Space Marine IILikewise, Warhammer 40K with Henry Cavill will be a reality.

Author’s Note:

This is the standard for the generation. It’s something we’ve seen since its arrival, and while some titles struggle to offer similar options, most games still allow us to choose between performance and resolution, giving all gamers the ability to play the way they want.

Via: Insider Gaming