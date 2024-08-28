A little over a week ahead of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s 9th September arrival on PC and consoles, developer Saber Interactive has whipped the cover off its post-launch roadmap, promising the likes of new missions, new modes, and new enemies, all for free.

Space Marine 2 – which charts the continuing adventures of Ultramarines Space Marine Lieutenant Titus – was announced back in 2021, but following a substantial delay and an unfortunate leak, it’s finally almost upon us and looking very promising indeed.

So if Saber can stick the landing, there should be plenty of interest in what’s coming to Space Marine 2 after launch, which starts with a free “Season 1” update sometime this September, bringing the Battle Barge Sparring Arena, private PvE lobbies, and ultra wide support.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 extended gameplay trailer.Watch on YouTube

Things get a little more exciting once Season 2 rolls around at some point before the end of the year, with Saber’s roadmap promising new PvE missions, a new enemy, the new Neo-Volkite pistol, and a new Lethal difficulty setting for the masochists in the house.

Space Marine’s next free update – unsurprisingly titled Season 3 – won’t arrive until 2025, but it looks like a pretty substantial one, introducing a new PvE mission, a new PvP game mode and new PvP arenas, plus PvE Prestige ranks, and the Battle Barge expansion. Saber’s current roadmap then wraps up by introducing a horde mode, another new enemy, and a new weapon as part of a Season 4.



Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 roadmap. | Image credit: Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment

And for owners of the Space Marine 2 Season Pass – which is included in the Gold and Ultra editions of the game – each new season will be accompanied by a host of new cosmetics packs, so you can fancy yourself up a bit while taking on the Tyranids and the forces of Chaos.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series /S, and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) when it releases on 9th September.