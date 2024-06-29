Saber Interactive revealed Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 duration in his latest post on Steam: according to the words of the developers, the campaign will take us for approximately twelve hours, with the possibility of tackling the adventure alone or in cooperative with two other players.
The story will unfold a century after the events of the original Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines and will see the return of Demetrian Titus, who has since been demoted to lieutenant. How come? This probably also has to do with the plot of the first chapter, and in particular its conclusion.
Titus will move on the battlefield together with two faithful Ultramarine companions, namely Chairon and Gadriel: the dynamic trio will have to liberate the planet Kadaku from the invasion of hordes of ferocious Tyranids, in a clash that promises to be truly spectacular.
An ambitious sequel
In the recent behind the scenes of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 the developers of the game talked about the conditions and how ambitious this sequel is, which comes several years after the original Space Marine by Relic Entertainment.
In concrete terms, the authors aim to provide a representation never so faithful and authentic of the disturbing science fiction universe created by Games Workshop, and to succeed in the undertaking they researched themselves in great depth, trying to fully understand the dynamics and atmospheres of this world.
How exactly they actually managed to do this we will find out next September 9thwhen Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 makes its debut on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
#Warhammer #Space #Marine #runtime #revealed #Saber #Interactive
Leave a Reply