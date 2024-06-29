Saber Interactive revealed Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 duration in his latest post on Steam: according to the words of the developers, the campaign will take us for approximately twelve hours, with the possibility of tackling the adventure alone or in cooperative with two other players.

The story will unfold a century after the events of the original Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines and will see the return of Demetrian Titus, who has since been demoted to lieutenant. How come? This probably also has to do with the plot of the first chapter, and in particular its conclusion.

Titus will move on the battlefield together with two faithful Ultramarine companions, namely Chairon and Gadriel: the dynamic trio will have to liberate the planet Kadaku from the invasion of hordes of ferocious Tyranids, in a clash that promises to be truly spectacular.