There is some good and potentially bad news. For example, it is confirmed that it is possible to play without connecting to the servers thanks to a Offline mode for the campaign . The developers also say that it is possible to play PvE without internet, but then you will not be able to access the reward progression system, which is tied to online.

Via a post on Steam, developers Saber Interactive shared some details via a FAQ ahead of the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 which we remind you is scheduled for September 9 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

GeForce Now Support Confirmed, But No Local Co-op

The FAQ reiterates that the game will be supported by the cloud gaming service NVIDIA GeForce Now and an estimate is also given of the hours needed to reach the end credits of the main campaign: we are talking about 10 – 12 hourswith timing that can shorten or lengthen depending on your play style, the selected difficulty and your skills.

Moving on to less happy information, the game will not support local co-op multiplayer And there will be no preload before launchwhich means you will only be able to download the game once it is released on digital stores (it is unclear whether this point applies only to the PC version on Steam or also to the console versions).

Finally, despite the fact that we are just a few weeks away from launch and the game went Gold earlier this month, the team is still doing final tests on the PC version and as such cannot yet provide precise minimum and recommended system requirements, with more information to come in the coming weeks.

In this regard, the team also anticipated that in the next few days more gameplay and in-depth videos will arrive, such as the one of the Tyranid swarms from last week, while A long post dedicated to endgame content is planned for mid-August of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.