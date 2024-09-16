Some of these questions were related to new content to be precise customization features and also a new PvE mode.

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines 2 is gaining consensus among enthusiasts, but this does not mean that buyers do not have ideas to make it even more complete and interesting. Recently, Oliver Hollis-Leick, creative director at Saber Interactive gave his time to fans and read various questions posed to the game via social media, answering some of them.

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Creative Director’s Response

When asked if there might be more customization options and PvE content coming for the Chaos Marines, Hollis-Leick responded as follows: “There’s been a lot of requests for more customization of the Chaos marines, so it’s likely we’ll add that eventually. Chaos stories would be cool, but we’ll have to see. I’d love to tell their side of the story!”

“Actually It’s not that simple. We would need new animations, proper balancing, full voice acting, and a script for the Chaos Marines that makes them feel real. It’s a lot of work.”

As of the current state of the game, Chaos Marines have PvP specific voice lines. For new PvE content, it would be necessary to recall the voice actors and write the new lines beforehand, as well as create new missions, which basically requires the work of the entire team. In short, it would be a question of creating a new piece of the game and perhaps it would only make sense if the publisher felt confident in proposing the whole thing as a paid DLC.

For now it’s just about hypothetical speechesof course. While we wait for news, tell us, does the lore of Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 worry you? Short and fun official videos help you understand it.