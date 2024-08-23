Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Supports Cross-Play, Tim Willits Talked About It at Gamescom

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Supports Cross-Play: Tim Willits confirmed this at Gamescom 2024, presenting the game to GameSpot and answering some questions about the long-awaited sequel, coming September 9 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Veteran of the video game industry, former studio director at id SoftwareWillits currently works as chief creative officer for Saber Interactive and led the development team on Space Marine 2, working closely with Games Workshop – an experience he described in Cologne as “a real honour”.

Saber’s CFO talked about how the studio sought the right balance between immediacy and thicknessalso in order not to discourage users who have not tried the original Space Marine and who will be able to start directly from this sequel without particular problems, beyond the narrative implications.

“The game runs on our technology, which is a huge asset if you want to make something amazing,” Willits added. “It supports cross-play, so You will be able to play with your friends regardless of the platform” in the cooperative and competitive modes included in the package.