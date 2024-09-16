Matt Karch, CEO and founder of Saber Interactive, expressed his vision of what a video game should be, deprecating those who want to send messages or impose their moral vision . He did this by commenting on a video of the influencer Asmongold, who himself praised Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 a recently released Saber title that is enjoying enormous success, with millions of copies sold within days of its launch. More precisely, for Asmongold, the game is the perfect reminder of what video games have lost.

What we have lost

Karch’s point of view is really interesting, because it completely embraces a certain vision of video games, recently well represented also by the success of Black Myth: Wukong (which in fact he mentions in his comment). Is the return to the past really a new trend? Let’s read what he said anyway:

Saber Interactive CEO’s Message

“Hi Guy. I’m the CEO of Saber Interactive. I like your videos. When we signed on to do Space Marine 2, all I wanted to do was play a game like the ones from the past. We had the opportunity to work on something that was old school in nature. I don’t understand a lot of the games we play these days. They’re too complex and you have to invest too much in them. We’ve worked on Halo in the past and that game can be boiled down to the simplest of gunfire loops, but it was still addictive. That’s what we wanted to recapture.

I hope that games like Space Marine 2 and Wukong are the beginning of a return to a time when games were made to entertain and immerse.. I was the Chief Operating Officer of Embracer for a while, and I saw games that made you cry because of how hard they tried to send messages or impose their morality on the player. We just want to do some glory kills and get our heart rate up a little. To me, that’s what video games should be.”

His comment was joined by other members of the development team, who thanked Asmongold for his words, which apparently fully described the spirit in which Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was developed, over the course of four and a half years.