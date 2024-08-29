Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive released a new and impressive trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2Rather than focusing on the gameplay of this title, something we shared with you previously, this video shows the Space Marines dealing with some of the plagues that plague their own universe.

Among them are the Tyranids, who annihilate and consume everything in their path, forming a swarm that leaves only destruction and ruin.

In a way these creatures are reminiscent of the xenomorphs from the franchise Aliento the zergs of StarCraft already the arachnids of Starship TroopersBut in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 you also have to deal with the machinations of the Thousand Sons.

We Recommend: He may no longer be Superman, but Henry Cavill will be in his dream role in a Warhammer series.

As you can see, they summon annoying and dangerous allies. Faced with this, the only thing the Space Marines can do is annihilate their enemies, and that is why this advance has the title of ‘Angels of Death’.

Three characters in particular stand out in this one, which are the Ultramarines Titus, Chairon and Gadriel, who fight to defend humanity. They are the three playable characters of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2which can be enjoyed in a completely cooperative manner.

However, custom Space Marines can still be created that are playable in the game’s PvE (Player vs. Environment) and PvP (Player vs. Player) missions.

In this adventure there are several modes that players can enjoy. Reservations for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 are now open on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

According to the schedule, this title will be available for sale on September 9, 2024. But those who pre-order the Gold or Ultra Edition versions will be able to enjoy it four days earlier.

If you want to take a look at this great franchise and you have the video game PowerWash Simulator you might want to try their DLC based on it.

