The Tactical and Sniper Classes of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 were presented by Saber Interactive with a trailer in which the characters of Valius and Scipius are analyzed in terms of their characteristics, equipment and skills.
Valius’s Tactical Class It is equipped with several weapons for ranged attacks, as well as a scanner that not only identifies enemies but also makes them more vulnerable to our shots, thus amplifying the effectiveness of the guns for a few seconds.
Scipius’s Sniper Class Instead, he is equipped with a powerful sniper rifle that allows the Space Marine to land long-range shots with surprising accuracy, while a cloaking device allows Scipius to sneak up behind enemies or heal his comrades without being seen.
A damn promising sequel
As we had the opportunity to write in our special with everything we know about Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the long-awaited sequel will include six classes in total: Tactical, Assault, Vanguard, Bulwark, Sniper and Heavy.
It will be possible to use these characters in cooperative and competitive modesgradually unlocking numerous aesthetic objects through which we can give their design a touch of personality.
In short, the closer we get to the release date of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines, the more enthusiasm we have for the game developed by Saber Interactive, which seems to have done a great job, up to the original signed by Relic Entertainment.
In the last few days we tried Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine and expressed particularly positive feelings on experience.
