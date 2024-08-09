The Tactical and Sniper Classes of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 were presented by Saber Interactive with a trailer in which the characters of Valius and Scipius are analyzed in terms of their characteristics, equipment and skills.

Valius’s Tactical Class It is equipped with several weapons for ranged attacks, as well as a scanner that not only identifies enemies but also makes them more vulnerable to our shots, thus amplifying the effectiveness of the guns for a few seconds.

Scipius’s Sniper Class Instead, he is equipped with a powerful sniper rifle that allows the Space Marine to land long-range shots with surprising accuracy, while a cloaking device allows Scipius to sneak up behind enemies or heal his comrades without being seen.