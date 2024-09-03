Saber Interactive has released a trailer for the Power Sword from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2which shows this powerful weapon in action: it may not be as iconic as the Chainsword, but if it is a favourite tool of veteran Space Marines there must be a reason.
In fact, we are talking about a blade surrounded by an energy field which allows her to overcome any defense, destroy any shields and penetrate the flesh of her opponents like a hot knife through butter, but with a lot more blood.
Furthermore, the Power Blade can be used by alternating two different fighting positions: one designed for faster and more frenetic combinations, the other for slow but devastating maneuvers, perfect for larger and tougher enemies.
Of course we are talking about only one of the numerous weapons that we will have available in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and that we will be able to discover in a few days: the game is set for release on September 9 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
With the holy sword he puts everyone to flight
The cinematic trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, released a few days ago, has consolidated the enthusiasm around this long-awaited sequel, which will try to enrich and improve the experience of the original Space Marine by Relic Entertainment.
From what we’ve seen so far, all the ingredients seem to be there: Space Marine 2 promises to be a solid, action shootercharacterized by highly spectacular sequences, a full-bodied structure and a deep respect for the Games Workshop license.
