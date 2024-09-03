Saber Interactive has released a trailer for the Power Sword from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2which shows this powerful weapon in action: it may not be as iconic as the Chainsword, but if it is a favourite tool of veteran Space Marines there must be a reason.

In fact, we are talking about a blade surrounded by an energy field which allows her to overcome any defense, destroy any shields and penetrate the flesh of her opponents like a hot knife through butter, but with a lot more blood.

Furthermore, the Power Blade can be used by alternating two different fighting positions: one designed for faster and more frenetic combinations, the other for slow but devastating maneuvers, perfect for larger and tougher enemies.

Of course we are talking about only one of the numerous weapons that we will have available in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and that we will be able to discover in a few days: the game is set for release on September 9 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.