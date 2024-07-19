A trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 introduces the Heavy Bolterone of the weapons that we will have available in the game and that will allow us to wipe out entire hordes of Tyranids thanks to its high-caliber bullets and extended magazines.

In practice, it is about a sort of heavy and destructive Gatlingwhich the Ultramarines can use to support their troops during battle, thinning out enemy ranks with intense, well-aimed volleys that can literally shatter targets to smithereens.

As you can see in the trailer, the Heavy Bolter is the ideal tool in the most complicated situationswhen facing heavily armored opponents or large gatherings of Tyranids, who we can hit even while remaining at a safe distance.

It is also a question of an extraordinary weapon where it is placed in the context of a cooperative action in which our companions have more agile and lighter equipment with which to cover our backs if necessary.