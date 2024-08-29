Saber Interactive has revealed details regarding the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 graphics modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. As per tradition, the game will offer us two different options, one focused on visual fidelity that favors resolution and one oriented towards performance.
Specifically, quality mode will allow the game to run at 4K and 30 fpswhile the performance mode will target the 1080p and up to 60 fps. Values valid for PS5 and Xbox Series X, while on Xbox Series S only 1440p at 30 fps will be available.
Naturally on PC there will be no such constraintsmeaning that resolution, frame rate and overall graphics quality will be determined by the configuration in our possession.
Lots of content coming soon
Yesterday, Saber Entertainment and Focus Interactive announced the free post-launch content for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, distributed in the classic Four Seasons of Year 1.
Season 1 will consist of the launch pack, next September 9th, while Season 2 will arrive later this year and will include new co-op missions, an extra difficulty level, a new weapon and a new enemy.
Season 3 and Season 4 will debut in 2025 and will mark the arrival of new co-op missionsan extra competitive mode, a horde mode, new enemies, new herms and Prestige levels for PvE.
The Season Pass will not be missing, but it will include only cosmetic items, in the form of various skin packs and accessories to customize the appearance of our Ultramarines.
