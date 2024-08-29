Saber Interactive has revealed details regarding the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 graphics modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. As per tradition, the game will offer us two different options, one focused on visual fidelity that favors resolution and one oriented towards performance.

Specifically, quality mode will allow the game to run at 4K and 30 fpswhile the performance mode will target the 1080p and up to 60 fps. Values ​​valid for PS5 and Xbox Series X, while on Xbox Series S only 1440p at 30 fps will be available.

Naturally on PC there will be no such constraintsmeaning that resolution, frame rate and overall graphics quality will be determined by the configuration in our possession.