Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have released a trailer to introduce the Bulwark and Heavy classes of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2thus completing the roster of six characters available for the multiplayer modes of the long-awaited sequel.
Quartus, the Bulwark-class Ultramarine, is equipped with an electrified sword but above all with a shield capable of absorbing several hitsthus distracting the Tyranid hordes and then restoring his energy by planting a special banner on the ground.
Straban, the Heavy-class Ultramarine, instead uses heavy firearms to open up enemy lines and thin them out with great ease, possibly activating a barrier to prevent his slow pace from putting him in difficulty.
A rich endowment
The Bulwark and Heavy classes join the Assault, Vanguard, Tactical and Sniper classes to make up the roster of six characters available for multiplayer modes of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which complement the campaign to add substantial content to the game.
As we know, the long-awaited sequel will mark The Return of Demetrian Titus following the events of the original Space Marine, with the now ex-captain having to serve the Imperium once again after serving with the Angels of Death.
In addition to the campaign, playable solo or in co-op, there will also be competitive multiplayer modes which will receive updates throughout Year 1, such as new stipulations, extra characters, and an exciting horde mode.
In a few more days we’ll find out how things stand: the release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is set for September 9th on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
