Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have released a trailer to introduce the Bulwark and Heavy classes of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2thus completing the roster of six characters available for the multiplayer modes of the long-awaited sequel.

Quartus, the Bulwark-class Ultramarine, is equipped with an electrified sword but above all with a shield capable of absorbing several hitsthus distracting the Tyranid hordes and then restoring his energy by planting a special banner on the ground.

Straban, the Heavy-class Ultramarine, instead uses heavy firearms to open up enemy lines and thin them out with great ease, possibly activating a barrier to prevent his slow pace from putting him in difficulty.