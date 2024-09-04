The international press has expressed itself: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Ratings apparently they are excellent, a sign that there was really a great desire to get our hands on the sequel to the game signed by Relic Entertainment, created in this case by Saber Interactive with the supervision of veteran Tim Willits.

Praise to the Emperor

If you’ve read our review of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, you’ll know that we were also particularly happy to be able to find Demetrian Titus again and face the enemies of the Imperium in the context of such a solid and fun action shooter.

It seems that the guys at Saber Interactive have achieved their goal, creating a sequel that not only avoids looking bad compared to the original Space Marine but also places itself as a an evolution of that experience from every point of view.