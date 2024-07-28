At this time the enthusiasts who are waiting Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 are very excited, especially since the game’s release date is just around the corner, although there is bad news in the process, as upcoming games tend to suffer from leaks. And yes, this title has had to go through that, something that has disappointed both the developers and those who are publishing the title.

According to some users of Reddit the developer version was uploaded to a torrent site in late June which appears to be fully playable from start to finish and can even be completed with friends. Meanwhile, videos of the main missions are being uploaded to a torrent channel. Youtube and contain many story spoilers.

The sequel to the 2011 hack-and-slash game Space Marine is being developed by Sabre Interactive and published by Focus EntertainmentThey also claimed that running the beta as originally planned would have been a distraction for the game’s developers as they prepared for release.

Here are the past statements:

Space Marine 2 is almost ready. We are now fully focused on optimizing, polishing and fixing any remaining issues before launch on September 9th. This means we won’t be running an online public beta as it would prevent the development teams from preparing for the full release, and our priority is to ensure the best possible experience at launch.

Remember that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is scheduled to arrive at PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Author’s note: It is always negative when these practices of releasing all the game’s content weeks before the game’s launch are carried out. Let’s hope the community doesn’t pay attention to the spoilers.