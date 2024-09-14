We have reached the weekend of the week of back to school (for almost everyone) and a fateful and inescapable question looms over our heads, which concerns the filling of our free time. We imagine that you too will spend a few moments looking at the games available to decide what are you playing this weekend? This is not an easy choice, as there are several interesting titles just released, all of which deserve consideration.

So many choices

The master is definitely Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2now available to everyone since September 9 (previously it was playable in early access). Saber Interactive’s game is a brutal success, a feast of blood and guts that is captivating players and selling tons of copies. It is definitely worth playing, as underlined in our review, so it is certainly a valid option.

Another possibility is to indulge in retrogaming with the collection Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classicsof which you can read our review, which brings together several classic fighting games from the Marvel vs. Capcom miniseries, as well as the excellent side-scrolling fighting game The Punisher.

If you like sports titles, we have reviewed NBA 2K25which confirmed on the one hand the excellence of the sports series by 2K Games, on the other the annoyance created by overly invasive microtransactions, which create the usual problems.

If the games mentioned are not for you, you can always transform yourself into a space truck driver with Star Truckerwhich we reviewed here, or solve the buttered cat paradox with CATO: Buttered Catwhich we reviewed here.

In short, there are so many possibilities, from which the use of backlog cannot be excludedwhich is always a good thing. Now it’s up to you to tell us what you’ll be playing on the weekend of September 14th.