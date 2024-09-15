While enthusiasts may have some doubts about the details, new players may really find themselves lost. The authors know this well and have in fact created some videos dedicated to “lore” of Warhammer 40,000.

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines 2 It is a quality game, according to critics and the public, but it might not be the easiest video game to approach. Not so much for its gameplay, but mostly for the narrative component . Not only does it ask you to remember the events of the previous chapter, which was thirteen years old, but it also assumes that you have an idea of ​​how the world of Warhammer 40,000 works.

The official video on the lore of Warhammer 40,000

Clive Standen, who plays Lieutenant Titusthe protagonist of Space Marine 2, is hosting a three-part video series, called Titus Talks, that introduces us to the basics of the saga. The first episode has been released (you can watch it below) and is a basic introduction to the Warhammer 40,000 universe. “This is not an age of optimistic exploration,” says Standen. “This is a new dark age.”

Standen is accompanied by glimpses of the video game, some beautiful miniatures from the 40K board game, and fun animated segments on a whiteboard. soldiers of the Imperium are labeled as “Good! (But Not Really) (It’s Complicated)” and one planet’s climate is summarized as ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Tyrannocytes’. In short, it’s a quick and cheerful way to discover this game world. The next episode will start to get into the details of what exactly a space marine is.

Finally, we point out that Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 is selling more than Doom, Rage and Quake, according to the team leader.