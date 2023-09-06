Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 has like landmark a known fan-film animated, Astartes Project: the developers of the game revealed it during an interview at Gamescom 2023.

To be released before the end of the year, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will try to resume the atmosphere of the animated short film made by Syama Pedersen, considered by many to be the best performance ever of the Space Marines.

The creative director of the game, Oliver Hollis-Leick, said he was of the same opinion and cited Pedersen’s work as an important reference. The development team, however, has also had the opportunity to deal with Jes Goodwinthe artist who drew the original Space Marines.

By combining these elements, Saber Interactive has managed to bring to the screen a faithful reproduction of these armored soldiers, capable of moving quickly when necessary despite the enormous weight they carry around: a balance that is not easy, but which the developers think they have achieved.