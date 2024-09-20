Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 is enjoying great success, so much so that, according to GSD data shared by Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz, in Europe it’s the second best-selling game released in 2024.

Helldivers 2 maintains its top spot, but Saber Interactive’s third-person shooter has already surpassed sales in the old continent of titles such as The Last of Us 2: Remastered, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Tekken 8, F1 24, WWE 24, Star Wars Outlaws and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, just two weeks after its launch.