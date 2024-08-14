The Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Battleship Revealed in Video from Saber Interactive: This is a massive vehicle that acts as the hub for the game, and can carry hundreds of Space Marines and dozens of powerful vehicles.

In the heart of the Battleship we find the Strategium, the command center through which we will have the possibility to select the missions we want to participate in: at that point we will only have to reach the hangar, board a Thunderhawk gunship and reach the destination.

Inside the ship we can also visit the Arms Room and there change our character’s equipmentgoing to adjust armor, weapons and objects to be tested possibly in the room dedicated to training.