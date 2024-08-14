The Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Battleship Revealed in Video from Saber Interactive: This is a massive vehicle that acts as the hub for the game, and can carry hundreds of Space Marines and dozens of powerful vehicles.
In the heart of the Battleship we find the Strategium, the command center through which we will have the possibility to select the missions we want to participate in: at that point we will only have to reach the hangar, board a Thunderhawk gunship and reach the destination.
Inside the ship we can also visit the Arms Room and there change our character’s equipmentgoing to adjust armor, weapons and objects to be tested possibly in the room dedicated to training.
More and more interesting
Due out on September 9th, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has so far been the protagonist of numerous trailers that the development team has created in order to present in detail the characters, the settings, the mechanics and the modes of the long-awaited sequel.
The idea we got, also and above all on the basis of our hands-on experience with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, is that the authors have really taken this project to heart, determined to create a better experience than the original of 2011.
Not an easy feat, but one that at the moment seems definitely within the reach of the game, which stands out for its technique and artistic sectorgameplay features and amount of content available, between campaign and multiplayer mode.
We’ll find out how things are next time. September 9th on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
