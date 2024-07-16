Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Has Been the Victim of a Major Leak: someone stole a preliminary but complete build of the game and released it online. This episode deeply shocked the development team of the game, who wanted to write a letter to the fans.

“Dear players, we are truly touched by the extraordinary support received from our community following the leak of an old build of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2,” the message reads. “Our teams have put years of hard work, passion and dedication into creating a game that lives up to your hopes and expectations.”

“That’s why it’s heartbreaking that many of the surprises we tried to keep secret have been revealed. It saddens us to think that this version of the game, which will be nearly a year old by the time it officially launches, may end up being the first experience that some of our most eager fans will have with Space Marine 2.”