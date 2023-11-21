Focus Entertainment has announced that the launch of Warhammer 40,000 was postponed. It will no longer be released by the end of the current year as previously indicated, but rather in second half of 2024.

The publisher explained that the decision was made to give the Saber Interactive development team all the time necessary to “perfect the game and guarantee the best experience possible”, with the aim of publishing “a title of the highest quality and which exceeds the expectations of fans of the franchise”.

In any case, we won’t have to wait long to get more precise details. In fact, Focus Entertainment plans to reveal the Exact release date early Decemberwith The Game Awards 2023 on December 7 being a plausible showcase for such an announcement, considering it’s the same stage where it was first presented.