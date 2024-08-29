Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have released a movie trailer Of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2which you can find in the player below. Titled “The Angels of Death”, the film shows the Space Marines, the Emperor’s most fearless and bloodthirsty elite force, as they face off against hordes of aliens.

The video obviously prepares players for the game’s imminent debut, scheduled for next September 9 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|Sfollowed by a rich plan of free updates and paid content.