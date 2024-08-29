Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have released a movie trailer Of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2which you can find in the player below. Titled “The Angels of Death”, the film shows the Space Marines, the Emperor’s most fearless and bloodthirsty elite force, as they face off against hordes of aliens.
The video obviously prepares players for the game’s imminent debut, scheduled for next September 9 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|Sfollowed by a rich plan of free updates and paid content.
The Angels of Death in action in the new trailer
On that note, just yesterday the free content for Year 1’s post-launch support was announced, which will include updates with new features, ultrawide resolution support, and more, as well as new co-op missions, a horde mode, new cosmetics, and more.
For those who don’t know, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a third person shooter, continuing the story of the legendary Ultramarine Lieutenant Titus. As a Space Marine, players will use a variety of firearms and melee weapons to eliminate the Tyranids throughout a gripping campaign that can be played solo or with two friends in co-op. The game also features a robust PvE multiplayer mode with co-op missions and 6v6 PvP combat.
