Publisher Focus Entertainment and development studio Saber Interactive have released a new trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 dedicated to none other than to the Chain Sword the most iconic weapon of the Imperium, and probably of the entire setting. As you might expect, the video is literally splatters with blood. Sorry, tomato juice.

Chain wire

The footage begins by showing the weapon in the hand of a space marine, then cuts to a series of quick sequences where the chainsword is used to crush several enemies. Note, in addition to the blood, the extreme physicality of the feedback of the hits, which will surely make it a pleasure to use. For those who do not know, the chainsword is a kind of long sword with a chain as a thread.

For the rest we remind you that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II will be released on September 9, 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. It will offer players a highly replayable PvE campaign, allowing them to choose between six playable classes. There will also be a 6v6 PvP mode where you will battle against other human opponents. Can you protect the Imperium from its enemies?

Saber Interactive recently revealed the overall duration of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II and explained why the game’s beta was canceled. For the rest, we remind you that this is a highly anticipated action game, the sequel to a title that has become a true cult among fans of the Games Workshop game.