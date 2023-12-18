Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 was shown by Focus Entertainment with four new images which give an idea of ​​the characters and settings that we will find in the long-awaited sequel developed by Saber Interactive.

Releasing on September 9, 2024, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine will catapult us back into thedisturbing futuristic universe from Games Workshopleading a team of Space Marines committed to stemming the advance of Tyranid hordes.

The shots portray one of the Space Marines in his fantastic armour, one of the imposing enemies that we will face during the campaign and two glimpses of the scenarios devastated that we will have the opportunity to explore in search of survivors or dangers to eliminate.