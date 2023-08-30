Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive have released a nine minute trailer of gameplay of the third person action game Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2. You can see the video just below.

Here she is description provided by Focus Entertainment: “The Imperium bleeds. Will you be a blade in the hand of the Emperor? Continue the story of legendary Space Marine lieutenant Titus – voiced by Vikings and Taken star Clive Standen – and fend off eternal night in the new epic Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 campaign, solo with AI companions or in three-player co-op!Unleash a lethal arsenal and embody the unwavering brutality of the Emperor’s greatest warriors to protect mankind from the unspeakable horrors of the galaxy, including the dark forces of Chaos! First introduced at Summer Game Fest, the sorcerous Thousand Sons, Space Marines of Chaos enslaved by the God of Fate and Mutation, are now confirmed in-game!”