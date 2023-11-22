Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 delayed into the second half of next year

There’s some bad news if you were hoping to get your Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 fix anytime soon; Publisher Focus Entertainment has announced a substantial delay for the third-person sci-fi shooter, which is now expected to arrive in the second half of next year.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – which follows the continuing adventures of original series protagonist Ultramarines Space Marine Lieutenant Titus (this time voiced by Clive Standen) – was originally due to launch in “winter” this year, but Focus has now announced a delay as part of an “update on execution of the line-up and partnerships”.

As per Focus’ revised release schedule, Space Marine 2 – which is being developed by Saber Interactive – will now launch for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC in the “second half of 2024”, with Focus saying the delay will “provide the time needed to properly polish the game and to ensure the best possible experience.”

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 extended gameplay trailer.

The publisher adds it’s “committed to releasing a game that is of the highest quality and that exceeds the expectations of the countless fans of the franchise.”

When last we saw Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 back in August, it was in the form of a nine-minute-long “extended gameplay trailer”, showcasing Space Marine Lieutenant Titus as he faces off against the Tyranids on the Planet Avarax. It was visually striking stuff, and given it’s now been 12 years since the last entry in the series, it’s likely fans will be more than happy to wait a little longer if it means the sequel lives up to its early promise.