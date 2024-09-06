ElAnalistaDeBits has made an interesting video Comparison between Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and the first episodethe original Space Marine from 2011, to allow us to appreciate the many differences and improvements that Saber Interactive has made to the experience.

Beyond the visual richness guaranteed by the Swarm graphics enginecapable of portraying the chaos of a full-scale battle on screen in a truly astonishing way, the visual rendering of the Space Marines has changed dramatically in the sequel.

Wanting to make a comparison, it’s a bit as if in the original Space Marine we were controlling Warhammer 40K miniatures and in the new chapter of the real armored soldiers of the Imperium, also because of a style that in the first case was more cartoonish.

Naturally, the enemies and their quantity also change.: in 2011 we faced hordes of Orks, while in Space Marine 2 the main threat is represented by the swarm of Tyranids and this produces particularly lively sequences.