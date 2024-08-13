As you may know, The space marines of Warhammer 40,000 are not simple soldiers in armour but genetically modified super warriors capable of facing dozens of opponents for hours on end. Precisely for this reason in the Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 co-op mode you can’t have more than three of them at the same time.

A choice of coherence

The developers have in fact explained in an interview given to PC Gamer that it would be crazy from a gameplay point of view, because together they could carry out a real massacre of the enemies. After all, we are talking about people up to three meters tall with two hearts, one of which can pump adrenaline and steroids. They are equipped with an organ that immediately coagulates wounds and can turn off half their brain to sleep, using the other half to continue fighting.

“When you read about Space Marines,” explained brand and creative manager Yann François, “Ultramarines and Primaris – they’re superhuman, completely out of scale. They’re two or three meters tall, they have two or three working hearts.” Because of this absurd powerwhen discussing how many players to allow in co-op, the team tried having four players on the battlefield, but it simply didn’t work.

The game was getting way too easy and then it was decided to reduce the number to three, so as not to force the mythology of the series, perhaps weakening the Space Marines. After all, whoever wants to lead them, wants to do so knowing that they can exploit their maximum power.

For the rest, we remind you that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will be available from September 9, 2024 for PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5.