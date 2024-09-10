The team of Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines 2 announced that the game has passed a major milestone shortly after its release: the work has totaled two million players .

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2’s Message to Players

In a video accompanying the message on Twitter, as you can see below, the Lt. Titus voice actor – Clive Standen – read a message from the developers to gamers who have joined the fight in Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines 2: “Brothers and Sisters of the Imperium, Lt. Titus here, with a message of gratitude and honor. Two million warriors have already joined the fight in Space Marines 2. We thank you! You are not just gamers, you are warriors of the Imperium and heroes of the Ultramarines. For the Emperor! For the two million Brothers and Sisters!”

In the first message the editor – Focus Entertainment – wrote: “Two million Space Marines have joined the fight to protect the Imperium in Space Marine 2. We are so grateful!”. A very short video follows with an image of the game and the caption “Two million players. Thank you. The Emperor protects you.”

This milestone adds to another one we recently reported: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is the most played Warhammer title ever on Steam.