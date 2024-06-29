Saber Interactive has canceled the public beta test for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in order to “prepare for the full launch.”

Citing that running a beta now “would take the development teams away from preparing for the full launch”, the team acknowledged “this is disappointing news for some of you”, and offered the limited Bolt Pistol skin as compensation to those who’d signed up to participate.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Gameplay Overview Trailer.Watch on YouTube

“Space Marine 2 is almost ready,” the team said via an update posted to Steam. “We are now entirely focused on optimization, polishing and fixing remaining issues ahead of launch on 9th September. This means we will not run a public online beta, as it would take the development teams away from preparing for the full launch, and our priority is to ensure the best possible experience at release.

“We know this is disappointing news for some of you. As a thank you to those interested in participating, players who registered via the online signup before 28th June, 2024, midnight Paris Time, will receive the limited Bolt Pistol skin.”

The statement closed on thanking players for their “understanding and continued support as [the team] works towards delivering the exceptional game you deserve.”

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – which follows the continuing adventures of original series protagonist Ultramarines Space Marine Lieutenant Titus (this time voiced by Clive Standen) – was originally due to launch in “winter” last year, but Focus announced a delay as part of an “update on execution of the line-up and partnerships” back in November. It’s now set to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on September 9, 2024.

Last month, a Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 art book has leaked online, confirming the delayed game by Saber Interactive will include a PvP mode.

A YouTuber shared a full flick through the book, giving us a detailed dive into the game’s various modes and customizations months ahead of Space Marine 2’s scheduled release in September 2024.