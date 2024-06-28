Saber Interactive has announced that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Beta Cancelled: the development team, which has already found itself having to postpone the release in the past, said that the work is almost complete and therefore intends to focus on the launch of the game.

“In recent weeks we have witnessed incredible enthusiasm for Space Marine 2both online and during shows on the North American tour,” their post reads. “Our teams at Focus and Saber have been truly blown away by your passion, and we’ve loved seeing the fan art, reactions, and memes you’ve shared so far.”

“The game is almost ready. Now we are entirely focused on optimizationpolishing and fixing any remaining issues in preparation for the September 9 launch. This means there will be no online public beta, as this would distract the development teams from preparing for launch, and our priority is to ensure the best possible experience at launch.”

“We know this is disappointing news for some of you. To thank those who expressed interest in participating, players who registered via online registration before June 28, 2024 will receive the Bolt Pistol skin limited edition.”