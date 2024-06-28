Saber Interactive has announced that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Beta Cancelled: the development team, which has already found itself having to postpone the release in the past, said that the work is almost complete and therefore intends to focus on the launch of the game.
“In recent weeks we have witnessed incredible enthusiasm for Space Marine 2both online and during shows on the North American tour,” their post reads. “Our teams at Focus and Saber have been truly blown away by your passion, and we’ve loved seeing the fan art, reactions, and memes you’ve shared so far.”
“The game is almost ready. Now we are entirely focused on optimizationpolishing and fixing any remaining issues in preparation for the September 9 launch. This means there will be no online public beta, as this would distract the development teams from preparing for launch, and our priority is to ensure the best possible experience at launch.”
“We know this is disappointing news for some of you. To thank those who expressed interest in participating, players who registered via online registration before June 28, 2024 will receive the Bolt Pistol skin limited edition.”
The right decision?
As explained by the developers themselves in the behind the scenes of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 released today, we are faced with a particularly ambitious project and there is no doubt that important resources are needed in order to organize a beta.
Hence the studio’s decision, which at this point in the development thought it was better to focus on the final touches of the product in view of the launch, also because the experience is now ready and a beta would hardly have allowed them to make substantial changes.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will be available on September 9th for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
