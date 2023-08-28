Note that both Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will be released within the current year. Focus has also provided the time it will unlock the footage: 6pm.

If you are among the many waiting Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 And Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden you will be happy to know that the publisher Focus Entertainment has promised that on August 30, 2023, i.e. between two days from the publication of this news, it will release new trailers for both games through a dedicated showcase.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a third person action, sequel to a 2011 game that has built a good following over the years. In reality, the official release date is not yet known, which it is hoped will be announced during the showcase. What is certain is that it will be released on PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is a actionadventure with RPG elements developed by DON’T NOD, focused on the story of Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith, with the former present in the form of a spirit due to an untimely death. Raith’s goal is to bring her back to life, but on her way he will encounter enormous obstacles, which he will have to face with sword and musket. The game is due out on November 7, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.