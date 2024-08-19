Digital Foundry analyzed Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 thanks to a demo provided by Saber Interactive and expressed generally positive opinions regarding the experience offered by the long-awaited sequel, coming soon to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Oliver Mackenzie spoke about a high density of elements on the screenalthough not on par with Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which however pays the price on the lighting front, which appears less sophisticated than expected but is remedied thanks to a series of support solutions.
Such beauty comes at a price that is paid in terms of performance, and although With an RTX 4090 the game runs at its best maintaining a stable 60 fps at real 4K, with even a fair amount of margin, by opting for less extreme configurations the difference is visible.
However, it seems that even on this front the news is not negative, on the contrary: using a PC similar to a PS5 in terms of componentsit is possible to aim for 60 frames at 1440p, although with some compromises to be able to reach that target consistently.
A promising experience
In short, it seems that this first analysis by Digital Foundry confirms the sensations we expressed in our hands-on review of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, speaking in that case above all of gameplay and structurevery promising.
Saber Interactive’s Swarm Engine certainly seems ready to put on a show and deliver a visually stunning experience: we’ll find out how things really stand when Space Marine 2 makes its debut on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, next September 9th.
