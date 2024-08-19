Digital Foundry analyzed Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 thanks to a demo provided by Saber Interactive and expressed generally positive opinions regarding the experience offered by the long-awaited sequel, coming soon to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Oliver Mackenzie spoke about a high density of elements on the screenalthough not on par with Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which however pays the price on the lighting front, which appears less sophisticated than expected but is remedied thanks to a series of support solutions.

Such beauty comes at a price that is paid in terms of performance, and although With an RTX 4090 the game runs at its best maintaining a stable 60 fps at real 4K, with even a fair amount of margin, by opting for less extreme configurations the difference is visible.

However, it seems that even on this front the news is not negative, on the contrary: using a PC similar to a PS5 in terms of componentsit is possible to aim for 60 frames at 1440p, although with some compromises to be able to reach that target consistently.