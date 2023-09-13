Owlcat announced with a trailer there exit date Of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: apparently the game will be available earlier than expected, on December 7th.
Presented just over a year ago, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a Classic RPGcreated in collaboration with Games Workshop and characterized by a rich narrative segment.
There history of the game will tell of our adventure aboard a gigantic Void Ship headed towards an unexplored region of space located between the systems of the Koronus Expanse, known to be particularly dangerous.
We tried it!
In case you didn’t know, in December we tried Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader and the experience seemed really solid, with a great variety of situations and very faithful to the atmosphere of the Games Workshop franchise.
