Owlcat announced with a trailer there exit date Of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: apparently the game will be available earlier than expected, on December 7th.

Presented just over a year ago, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a Classic RPGcreated in collaboration with Games Workshop and characterized by a rich narrative segment.

There history of the game will tell of our adventure aboard a gigantic Void Ship headed towards an unexplored region of space located between the systems of the Koronus Expanse, known to be particularly dangerous.