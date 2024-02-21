Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader launched on December 8, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series also thanks to the Games Workshop license.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has sold 500,000 copies . This was announced by the development studio Owlcat Games, evidently satisfied with the result, considering that we are not talking about a huge production.

Update

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader sold well

The announcement of the sales data came in conjunction with the publication of a new update across all platforms, which contains 1,800 fixes and improvements. So now the game is cleaner, some characters have been rebalanced, the general difficulty has been revised and now the prologue is fully voiced.

Two expansions for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader should arrive during the year. The first, Void Shadows, will be spaceship-focused, meaning it will provide new ways to interact with the Von Valencius. There will also be new side missions and a new comrade in arms. It should be out in June.

The second expansion is called Lex Imperialis and is scheduled for December. It will include a new companion and a new campaign. Both expansions are expected to add fifteen hours of content to the already enormous length of the game.