Owlcat Games published the trailer with the press quotes Of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Considering that the game was released on December 7, 2023, it took a while, but the game still deserves it, as we told you in our review, in which we told you: “Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a well-made role-playing game fact, which becomes essential if you love the reference scenario. There really is everything you need to involve the player from the beginning to the end, between choices to make, different characters to manage and a really tasty combat system, with also some original ideas given by the setting.”.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a hardcore role-playing game set in the Games Workshops universe. At launch it achieved good success, confirming Owlcat as one of the most interesting studios dealing with the genre.

The trailer with the press quotes reports some of the most positive reviews received by the game, which was also received in a really positive way by the players, despite the less than exceptional cleanliness.