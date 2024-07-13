Void Shadows the first Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader expansion , it has been postponed due to unspecified technical issues. The new release date is September 24, 2024. In short, it is a delay of a few weeks, announced in a post published on the game’s Steam page by the development studio Owlcat. The additional development time will allow the team to correct the problems that have emerged.

“We’ve put everything we have into developing Void Shadows, but we now realize that while the new additions to the game are fantastic, the technical quality is still not optimal,” the announcement reads.

“That’s why we’ve decided to take the extra time to polish and eliminate anything that might ruin your experience as you investigate the darkest corners of your Void ship or flirt with a new companion. We apologize for the delay, but hope you understand our motivations.”

It’s hard to be happy about a delay, but if the developers felt it was necessary for improve the gaming experience you have to accept it without complaining too much. After all, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a huge and complex role-playing game, not easy to manage or expand.

In the meantime, the base game, which you can read our review of, has been updated several times. Owlcat has also published some video guides to help newcomers better understand the main game systems, which can also be useful if you want to refresh yourself before Void Shadows.