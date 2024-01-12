Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader turned out to be a great success for Owlcat Games, at least according to the estimate made by GameDiscoverCo, which spoke of revenues of 12.6 million dollars in December 2023. Furthermore, it would have been the game launched during the month that would have made the most revenue on Valve's platform.

Simon Carless shared the estimate in the latest GameDiscoverCo newsletter, speaking of approximately $12.6 million in gross revenue, that is, before Valve takes its cut, refunds are accounted for and taxes are subtracted. However, this is an important figure, considering that we are not talking about an immense production.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader would have also surpassed House Flipper 2 in revenue, which would have stopped at $9 million.

Considering that the source only tracks sales on Steam, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader's revenue could be higher, given that it is also released on the Epic Games Store, GoG, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Launched on December 7, 2023, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader reached a peak of 45,405 concurrent players on the platform, which placed it in 7th place for the number of concurrent players of games with the CRPG tag, just below Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, another game by Owlcat Games, but above Pillars of Eternity by Obsidian Entertainment.

Official numbers for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader have yet to be released, but GameDiscoverCo's estimates bode well for what could be another successful RPG in 2023.