the tactical RPG developed by Owlcat Games (already behind Pathfinder Kingmaker it’s at Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous), Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is currently in Beta stage, and given the weight of the study behind this new incarnation of the fantastic universe created by Games Workshop, a high-level product is expected. For the moment we’ve got our hands on what’s there so far, let’s see how our adventure went!

An important premise must be made: we have a Beta in front of us, something that therefore should be seen as a taste, an appetizer of what will be a “wedding lunch” (generally long, intense and full of courses), for which net of the three acts now playable, a lot of content and refinements are missing, such as for example the dubbing in the cutscenes or the optimization of some skills. We are not judging the product, but understanding what its starting point is like.

An immense world

Starting Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader we immediately realize that we are dealing with a worldor better still, a universe immense: after spending several tens of minutes choosing our character and personalizing it – with an in-depth screen – we will choose the difficulty of the game and the graphic aspects. An impressive scene opens up from here, with music of the highest technical level and a short account of what happens in the main story.

After an act of treason, we will be called to vengeance of those who were our parents and protectors of Rogue traders, an outpost of exploration run by the Empire. Our journey begins with a tutorial designed to teach us the basics of the game, and a small battle with a boss which is unscripted (so you may lose the game, don’t take it lightly!)

As often happens in games of Owlcat Gamesso many elements that we will meet they hide under a veil of mystery: many of the game systems are in fact passive and have the pleasure of discovery by the player on their side. There amount of information receipts it will hit you like a hammer to the head if you are not used to this type of game, but with a minimum of patience you will learn the mechanics “in the field” without thinking too much.

From an aesthetic point of view, although it is a Beta, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has beauty to spare: the painstaking work of the developer on the areas of the ship and on the world around us is enormous and well structured, to the point that in some situations it almost seems to admire a moving painting. The choice of keeping the bloodstains remaining vivid following a beheading and/or mutilation of the enemy is also interesting.

Interface and game

The game interface it’s just not player-friendly, in fact we admit that it took us a while to get used to, as the design work on this element was equally substantial, but for this very reason it tends to distract the player. Everything is excusable though, when you approach a intriguing and complex game system.

In Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader it is played in turns and you will have a limited number of actions available per unit: usually your hero will outperform the other team members, although they too will have something to make you proud on the battlefield. Once the action has been chosen, e.g such as moving or striking with the Chainswordyou will see the result, and if you kill the enemy he will brutally die (as is to be expected in the world of Warhammer).

Don’t be fooled: the fight is not simpleas you will have to deal with environmental protections e friendly fire. That’s right, every action also involves your team members, so throw a bomb or chain lightning it could also affect your alliesand this will constantly force you to make “fine” tactical choices to avoid an “own goal” in favor of the enemy.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader tends to make us feel powerful: our troops and our hero are strong and this is an interesting, undoubtedly satisfying element: be careful, however, not to get caught up in the “almighty delirium” because even the bosses are fierce and their allies are no different. The key to the success of the mission lies in the correct positioning of your allies on the battlefield.

Sword and Pistols

On balance, from this surface, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Traderlooks like a great product which adds peculiar elements to the genre. It is certainly early to express oneself in terms of evaluations, but we are facing a beta which, net of missing elements, has more positive than negative notesso at the moment we declare ourselves very optimistic for the work of Owlcat Games, and we hope for the release of the game the various shortcomings and imperfections will be corrected in the best possible way.

History teaches us that such big and thick games, due to the name they bear, can have several defects even on day one: we remind you that even Pathfinder of the same company had a few hitches – resolved over time with patches of all kinds – so you are warned, but don’t get too demoralized, some drools at the beginning are normal.