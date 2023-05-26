Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War it’s completely free on Steam and will remain so untilJune 1, 2023. Once redeemed, it will be added to your library and will be yours forever, just as if you had purchased it.

If you are interested, you can claim the game for free on the Valve store via this address.

Warhammer 40,000 Gladius – Relics of War is one turn-based strategy by Proxy Studios and the first 4X set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Players will be able to lead one of the four factions available (Astra Militarum, Space Marines, Orks or Necrons) with the aim of finding and exploiting the resources of the planet Gladius Prime, in particular the archaeological ones.

Just yesterday the paid DLC Firepower Pack was released and a major update, which introduced new free content, including a new unit, the Tyrannocyte, made several balance changes and fixed several bugs. Furthermore, we point out that at the moment all the other DLC released in the past are on a discounted price offer.

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War was generally appreciated by critics and we also speak well of it in our review by Simone Tagliaferri, who states:

“Warhammer 40,000 Gladius – Relics of War is a good 4X focused on the military side that deserves to be able to grow. It is not an immense production, but it is one of those titles capable of occupying many hours thanks to its depth and despite some problems. In short, if you are passionate about the world of Warhammer and you are not afraid of turns (in truth, if you are a true Warhammer enthusiast you shouldn’t even ask yourself the problem), this is the game for you.”