For many, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 It has become the big surprise of the. If you’ve already finished the game and still want more of this world, you’ll be glad to hear that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has received a new classification, which would indicate that its launch on PlayStation 5 is imminent.

According to Gematsu, Taiwan’s classification body has registered Warhammer 40,000: Darktide for PlayStation 5. While it is true that this title debuted on PC in November 2022, followed by a launch on Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass in 2023, Sony console users have not had the opportunity to enjoy this title, something that could change at any moment.

Although Darktide had a stumbling launch, characterized by multiple technical problems, Fatshark, the developers, have continued updating the game, making improvements in all possible sections. From progression to performance, as well as the loot system and item creation, they have been completely redesigned. The most recent free update for the title is called Unlocked and Loaded and was released on September 26.

Although there is no official information at the moment, we are likely to see Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on PlayStation 5 later this year. On related topics, you can check out our review of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 here.

Via: Gematsu