We are almost upon us Warhammer 40,000: Darktideconsidering that its official release is scheduled on PC for the end of November but Early Access will be possible as early as tomorrow, November 17, 2022, so it’s time to take a look at the system requirements.
Moreover, these are rather stratified requirements, considering that they take into consideration the presence or absence of ray tracing, proposing in any case various different presets and therefore different requests to achieve these objectives in technical terms.
So let’s see what it is.
Minimum requirements – without ray tracing
- Presets: Low – FSR On
- OS: Windows 10/11 64bit
- CPU: Intel i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Storage: 50GB (HDD)
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 570
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- RAM: 8GB
- Expected FPS: 30-45
Recommended requirements – without ray tracing
- Presets: Medium – DLSS-SR or FSR On
- OS: Windows 10/11 64bit
- CPU: Intel i7-9700k or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Storage: 50GB (SSD)
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- RAM: 16GB
- Expected FPS: 60
Low requirements – with ray tracing
- Presets: Medium – DLSS-SR: Quality
- Ray Tracing: Global Illumination: Off, Reflections: Low
- OS: Windows 10/11 64bit
- CPU: Intel i7-11700k or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Storage: 50GB (SSD)
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- RAM: 16GB
- Expected FPS: 40-50
Medium requirements – with ray tracing
- Preset: High – DLSS-SR: Quality
- Ray Tracing: Global Illumination: High, Reflections: Low
- OS: Windows 10/11 64bit
- CPU: Intel i7-11700k or AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Storage: 50GB (SSD)
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080
- Resolution: 2560×1440
- RAM: 16GB
- Expected FPS: 60-70
High requirements – with ray tracing
- Preset: High – DLSS-SR: Quality DLSS-FG: On
- Ray Tracing: Global Illumination: High, Reflections: High
- OS: Windows 10/11 64bit
- CPU: Intel i7-12700k or AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Storage: 50GB (SSD)
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
- Resolution: 3840×2160
- RAM: 16GB
- Expected FPS: 100+
We remind you that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is part of the games arriving in the second half of November 2022 on Game Pass.
