We are almost upon us Warhammer 40,000: Darktideconsidering that its official release is scheduled on PC for the end of November but Early Access will be possible as early as tomorrow, November 17, 2022, so it’s time to take a look at the system requirements.

Moreover, these are rather stratified requirements, considering that they take into consideration the presence or absence of ray tracing, proposing in any case various different presets and therefore different requests to achieve these objectives in technical terms.

So let’s see what it is.

Minimum requirements – without ray tracing

Presets: Low – FSR On

OS: Windows 10/11 64bit

CPU: Intel i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Storage: 50GB (HDD)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 570

Resolution: 1920×1080

RAM: 8GB

Expected FPS: 30-45

Recommended requirements – without ray tracing

Presets: Medium – DLSS-SR or FSR On

OS: Windows 10/11 64bit

CPU: Intel i7-9700k or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Storage: 50GB (SSD)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Resolution: 1920×1080

RAM: 16GB

Expected FPS: 60

Low requirements – with ray tracing

Presets: Medium – DLSS-SR: Quality

Ray Tracing: Global Illumination: Off, Reflections: Low

OS: Windows 10/11 64bit

CPU: Intel i7-11700k or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Storage: 50GB (SSD)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

Resolution: 1920×1080

RAM: 16GB

Expected FPS: 40-50

Medium requirements – with ray tracing

Preset: High – DLSS-SR: Quality

Ray Tracing: Global Illumination: High, Reflections: Low

OS: Windows 10/11 64bit

CPU: Intel i7-11700k or AMD Ryzen 7 5800

Storage: 50GB (SSD)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Resolution: 2560×1440

RAM: 16GB

Expected FPS: 60-70

High requirements – with ray tracing

Preset: High – DLSS-SR: Quality DLSS-FG: On

Ray Tracing: Global Illumination: High, Reflections: High

OS: Windows 10/11 64bit

CPU: Intel i7-12700k or AMD Ryzen 9 5900

Storage: 50GB (SSD)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

Resolution: 3840×2160

RAM: 16GB

Expected FPS: 100+

We remind you that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is part of the games arriving in the second half of November 2022 on Game Pass.