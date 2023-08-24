Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has one exit date officer on Xbox Series X|Sannounced by Fatshark with a new trailer released on the occasion of Gamescom 2023: the game will be available starting October 4th.
Launching on PC in Early Access in late 2022, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide takes up the cooperative formula of Warhammer: Vermintide 2, but applying it to the futuristic scenario of the Games Workshop franchise.
The Xbox Series X|S version, which arrived quite late, will include all the updates and improvements made to the PC title so far, and like the latter it will naturally be available on Xbox Game Pass starting day one.
Official launch and many new features
October 4th will most likely also mark the release of the PC version of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide from early access, but not only that: the developers will introduce a complete rethinking of the class system via the introduction of the talent tree.
Each class will have one talent tree with three main paths, each featuring different nodes and multiple additional skills that will allow players to customize their style and create different builds for their characters.
