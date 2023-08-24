Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has one exit date officer on Xbox Series X|Sannounced by Fatshark with a new trailer released on the occasion of Gamescom 2023: the game will be available starting October 4th.

Launching on PC in Early Access in late 2022, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide takes up the cooperative formula of Warhammer: Vermintide 2, but applying it to the futuristic scenario of the Games Workshop franchise.

The Xbox Series X|S version, which arrived quite late, will include all the updates and improvements made to the PC title so far, and like the latter it will naturally be available on Xbox Game Pass starting day one.